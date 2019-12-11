Which of these 10 species can you identify?

New data has revealed that 81% of people in the North West are alarmed about the environmental crisis we’re facing, with 70% claiming they’re more concerned now than ten years ago. When people were asked climate change and plastic usage came out on top.

The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, with over 1,000 species currently at risk of extinction, and more than 130 species already extinct. The poll by the WWF underlines this, with 50% saying they saw more wildlife in their childhood than they do now. With this decline in wildlife comes a decline in knowledge – a surprising 28% of those polled claimed they couldn’t identify that classic British bird, the robin, despite the bird’s heavy association with Christmas. Which of the following 10 species could you identify? Be honest...

1. Pipistrelle Bat Only 16% those polled recognised this species.

2. Dormouse Only 39% those polled recognised this species.

3. Common Toad Only 35% those polled recognised this species.

4. Roe Deer Only 29% those polled recognised this species.

