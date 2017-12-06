When are the 2017 Christmas bin collections in Preston?

It's almost that time of year when bins across the region will be overflowing with wrapping paper, cardboard boxes and empty bottles.

To get you prepared for the festivities, here are all the changes to collections across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble that you need to know about.

Preston bin collections

Preston City Council is warning residents that bin collections may be affected if they fall on the following dates.

• Monday 25 December 2017

• Tuesday 26 December 2017

• Monday 1 January 2018

Residents affected by changes during the Christmas period, will have notification of the changes attached to their grey bin handle from Monday December 4, 2017 to Friday December 15, 2017. You can also check your bin collection day here

Preston recycling and garden waste collections

The council is also warning residents that recycling collections that are affected over the Christmas period will not be rearranged. Any recycling will be collected on the next scheduled collection, and extra recycling can be placed next to recycling bins in untied carrier bags. All garden waste collections will stop on Friday 15 December 2017 and will start again on Monday 8 January 2018.