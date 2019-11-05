Weigh in on proposals for village centre in Cottam

Neighbours can have their say on the creation of a new village centre in Cottam.

It comes as BXB Cottam Properties is preparing proposals for a new discount foodstore, a health centre, shops and about 90 new homes at land off Cottam Avenue and Tom Benson Way.

The firm has invited residents who live nearby to weigh in on a consultation on the proposals for the Cottam Hall Brickworks project.

Plans, which will be sent to Preston City Council (PCC) once the consultation period comes to an end, also include cycling and pedestrian links, civic space and a new access to the area from Tom Benson Way.

The application would form a second phase of plans, phase one of which already has planning approval for 114 new houses.

Gary Goodman, director of BXB Cottam Hall Properties Ltd, said: “Our proposals for Phase Two of Cottam Brickworks will breathe new life into this derelict brownfield site in Cottam.

"Our proposed mixture of commercial, retail, community and residential development will regenerate this site bringing it back into productive use and provide much needed facilities to the people of Cottam.

“To ensure our development proposals are in keeping with the local community’s needs, we are looking forward to engaging with residents and stakeholders and using this feedback to shape our proposals.”

The planning approval for 114 new homes has now been sold to the Lane End Group which is working in partnership with Jigsaw Housing Association, Homes England and PCC to deliver the scheme. Works have already commenced on site.

According to BXB Cottam Properties: “The development will offer a truly sustainable way of living, combining housing, leisure, retail and a nature reserve.”

A public consultation event is being held at Preston Grasshoppers on November 6 between 2pm-8pm giving neighbours an opportunity to meet the development team and find out more about the proposals.

Members of the public may also contact the development team by telephone on 0844 556 3002, or by email on cottambrickworks@lexcomm.co.uk.

The consultation will run until November 13 after which the application will be submitted.