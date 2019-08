A row of buildings near the University of Central Lancashire is being demolished as part of UCLan's redevelopment masterplan.

The terraced buildings on St Peter's Street in Preston, opposite the library, are being razed as part of UCLan's £60m student hub masterplan.

Contractors at UCLan

The Post reported this week how the new student centre will comprise over 387 tonnes of steel and will also have over 1,850 square metres of glazing, which at its highest aspect will stretch to 13 metres tall.