Wanted: Residents' views on ways to improve air quality in Lancaster

Lancaster City Council is asking for people’s views on how to improve air quality in the district as it looks to produce a new action plan to tackle the issue.

The city council is in the process of producing a new Air Quality Action Plan for the Lancaster District.

It will include actions to address air quality issues within the three designated Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs) in Lancaster, Carnforth and Galgate and apply to the district as a whole.

As air quality issues relate to impacts from road traffic, the action plan is being developed alongside the Lancaster District Highways and Transport Masterplan and will reflect on the key actions proposed in this plan.

People are now being asked to give their views and suggestions on air quality actions that could be included within the action plan.

Coun Andrew Warriner, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental health, said: “The district’s air quality problems, like those in many other parts of the country, are closely associated with road traffic.

“The concentration of traffic on city centre roads and the road congestion we experience regularly are key factors in localised concentrations of air pollution. This is a very important issue and every suggestion for how we can make improvements is welcome.”

To take part in the survey visit Lancaster.gov.uk/airquality. The closing date to take part is March 31.