Walkers discarding muck bags in Frenchwood Rec after Preston City Council removes dog waste bins

A Preston resident is frustrated after the city council has removed dog waste bins from his local park.

Siad Ugradal, who walks to and from work everyday along Frenchwood Rec, says the move has meant that dog walkers are now leaving their bags of muck where the bins used to be.

Posting a picture of discarded waste bags on Twitter Siad, 48, said: “This is what happens when council take dog waste bins away, who is now going to clean this mess up?

“So many years spent trying to educate dog walkers to use bins wasted.”

Speaking to the Post Siad said: “There used to be a bin on the top of the embankment and as soon as they have taken that away dog waste bags started appearing.

“Another one was taken away a bit further up just before the Tram Bridge.

“I presume they are saving money. Someone had to come and empty them everyday so it’s problem a money saving exercise.

“I noticed it about a week ago as I was walking home from work.

“To be fair the dog walkers do poop and scoop and the bins were well used but the council has now taken them away.

“This is what’s resulting - people just leaving the bags. Now people aren't taking their bags home. They are just leaving them all around.

“I would have thought it will just get worse.”

Mark Taylor, head of parks, street scene and transport manager has urged dog walkers to throw dog muck bags into normal rubbish bins.

He said: “Where dog waste bins have been deemed no longer fit for use they have either been replaced or removed.

“Dog waste can be disposed of in standard waste or litter bins and we encourage dog owners to use these where no dedicated bins are available.”