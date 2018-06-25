Vet's warning to dog owners after cases of lungworm confirmed in North West

A vets in Cumbria is warning dog owners to be extra vigilant following an outbreak of the deadly parasite lungworm.

Several cases of the lungworm parasite, which can cause life-threatening symptoms in dogs, have been confirmed in the North West this year.

And dog walkers heading to the Lakes have been warned to be extra vigilant following a case which left a young dog fighting for her life.

Lola, a five-month-old French Bulldog, was brought into Old Hall Vet practice in Appleby-in-Westmorland by her worried owners. She was increasingly losing weight and developed a persistent cough.

Helen Gould, Veterinary Surgeon at Old Hall Vets explains: “Lola was admitted to our practice as she had developed a nasty cough over the course of a week. We carried out X-Rays and prescribed her medication, but she started to lose weight, despite being a puppy and became increasingly unwell. It was a confusing case for us at first but after carrying out blood tests, we discovered Lola was suffering from the effects of lungworm infection.”

Slugs and snails carry the lungworm larvae and dogs can become infected when they accidentally or deliberately ingest these common garden pests whilst rummaging through fields and undergrowth, eating grass, drinking from puddles or outdoor water bowls or possibly even after swallowing their slime.

Paul Huntley, Lola’s owner explains: “It was very distressing to see Lola become skinnier and her breathing became more and more rapid, especially as she was so young she was very vulnerable and became very ill. I just wanted her to get better. When I found out she had contracted lungworm, I was shocked as I only thought lungworm was present in the south of England and not in Cumbria.”

Initial symptoms of lungworm are often hidden, but the consequences of the parasite can be severe. The disease can affect dogs of any age, but puppies are especially at risk, and dogs, including puppies, have lost their lives as a result of lungworm infection. However, it can be easily prevented with a monthly treatment.

Vet Helen Gould continues: “Luckily Lola has gone on to make a full recovery and she is back to being her mischievous self. However, her case highlights that lungworm is in the area and that there is a need for local dog owners and holiday-makers to be aware of the dangers and ensure their pet is protected.”

Lola’s owner, Paul continues: “Following my experiences with Lola, I advise any pet owner in Appleby-in-Westmorland to speak to their vet about the best way of preventing their dog from contracting lungworm. I am so grateful that Lola got through this, but it could have been a different story”

The Act Against Lungworm campaign aims to highlight how important, yet simple, it is to prevent your pet from contracting lungworm. Not all worming treatments are the same and some treatments do not prevent this potentially fatal parasite. Lungworm prevention must be monthly, treating every three months risks disease and even death.

Find out if any cases of lungworm have been reported in your area by visiting the lungworm map: www.lungworm.co.uk/map