Two controversial planning applications for 87 and 40 homes in Goosnargh to be debated

Two controversial planning applications for 87 and 40 homes for Goosnargh are to be debated at Preston’s Town Hall.

The proposals, listed separately, are both for land at Swainson Farm in Goosnargh Lane.

Each scheme from applicant Michael Wells has attracted objections from neighbours, the MP for Preston North Ben Wallace and parish councils in Goosnargh and Whittingham.

Plans for the two builds are for the north side of Goosnargh Lane with the scheme for 87 homes extending from Swainson Farm to the east.

The Local Education Authority at Lancashire County Council has not objected to the proposals but has said: “A contribution towards primary and secondary school places would be required.”

City councillors are due to consider the applications at a planning development meeting on Thursday, November 7.