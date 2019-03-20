These are the 9 things that will cost you more from April this year With the cost of Christmas only just becoming a distant memory, a whole host of price increases are set to hit your pocket in April. From council tax to stamps, here the the 9 price rises to expect next month. 1. NHS Dental fees NHSdentalcharges are set to increase by 1.10 to 22.70, 62.10 and 269.30 over Band 1, 2 and 3 from April1, 2019. other Buy a Photo 2. Stamp price rises From April 1, 2019 The Royal Mail is increasing the prices for first and second class stamps.First class stamps are to rise by 3p,to 70p, while 2nd class ones will also go up by 3p, to 61p. other Buy a Photo 3. TV Licence The standard colour TVlicence fee is going up by 4 to 154.50 . The cost of an annual black and white licence will rise from 50.50 to 52.00.The new amount comes into force on April 1, 2019. other Buy a Photo 4. EE, O2, Three and Vodafone Mobile contracts are set to get more expensive from Aprilin line with the Retail Prices Index measure of inflation.EE customers will see increases of 2.7 %, while O2, Three and Vodafone customers will see a hike of 2.5%. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3