Calling all wildlife fans - here's your chance to vote for your winner.

If you love the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards, then now is your chance to get involved and vote for your favourite for the People's Choice winner. From birds bathing to a too-close-for-comfort leopard, here's our pick of the images you can vote for.

Voting closes at midnight on February 5. See all the other photos and vote for your favourite at nhm.ac.uk.