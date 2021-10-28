The Anti-Fracking Lancashire Nanas will appear at Cop26 rally alongside Greta Thunberg

The Anti-Fracking Lancashire Nanas will talk from the Fire Brigade Union’s fire engine alongside reps from Black Lives Matter Scotland and the Stop Cambo campaign – calling for an end to further oil prospecting 125 miles north-west of Shetland – and Unison.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg will speak to tens of thousands of protestors at the Cop26 Coalition’s Global Day for Climate Justice rally.

She will join Mitzi Jonelle Tan from the Philippines, Vanessa Nakate from Uganda and Scottish activist Darren McGarvey, also known as rapper Loki, in addressing the rally on Saturday November 6 – the middle weekend of the two-week international climate conference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nanas during their 100th protest at Cuadrilla's now abandoned fracking site off Preston New Road, Peel, near Blackpool, on July 9, 2019 (Picture: Ros Willis)

The coalition wants governments to commit to cutting emissions and implementing globally just solutions that limit global temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees – including calling for zero carbon, not just net zero.

Organisers expects simultaneous mobilisations in more than 50 places across the UK and around 75 countries worldwide.

Sarah Fleming of the Cop26 Coalition said: “Amongst all the rhetoric and empty promises, it is clear that justice won’t be handed to us by world leaders or delivered by corporations.

“Only we can imagine and build the future that works for all of us.

“The solutions that we desperately need to survive the climate crisis, and in doing so build a more just and fair world, can only be brought about through making our voices heard together.”

She added: “That’s why we’re bringing together everyone from Glasgow communities to indigenous peoples, from farmers to health workers to families, to take to the streets across the world and demand climate justice at Cop26.”

Organisers hope striking council workers will join the marchers as they head from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green.

The demonstrators will gather at 11.30am in Kelvingrove Park.

A series of campaign groups including activists from Extinction Rebellion, Climate Justice, Not False Solutions and Workers and Trade Unions will form the backbone of the demonstration, which is expected to leave the park at midday.

The march will be met by smaller marches from Glasgow Southside and groups of cyclists from across Scotland ahead of the rally at Glasgow Green from 3pm.

The Cop26 Coalition said that public health and safety during the ongoing pandemic were a primary concern and they are “fighting for climate justice at Cop against the backdrop of global vaccine inequality” and a need to keep everyone in our communities – both in Glasgow and abroad – safe.

More than 10,000 police officers a day are expected to be on the streets during Cop26.

Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr said detailed planning has been under way for more than a year and Police Scotland is well prepared for the unique challenges presented by Cop26.