A Campbell Stokes sunshine recorder at Hazelrigg weather station. It uses a magnifying glass which burns a card when it is sunny to leave a recording.

According to data from Lancaster University’s Hazelrigg weather station, there was an average of nearly 8 hours of sunshine a day last month.

The rays have smashed the previous record which was broken 47 years ago in 1974 when there 213 and a half hours of April sunshine.

This is closely followed by last year's very sunny April which is the third sunniest on record with nearly 212 hours.

April sunshine measured at Hazelrigg.

Sunniest Aprils:

2021 – 238.2 hours of sunshine

1974 - 213.5

2020 - 211.9

April rainfall measured at Hazelrigg.

2011 – 209.8

1984 – 209.4

2007 – 196.2

(Average - 152 hours)

April temperature data from Hazelrigg.

Dr James Heath, from Lancaster University's Environment Centre, is one of the scientists who records the weather at Hazelrigg.

“We have recorded more sunshine in April 2021 than in any previous April, significantly exceeding the existing record set 47 years ago," he said.

"It’s also only one year since April 2020 fell narrowly short of beating this record, and Spring (March-May) 2020 went on to become by far the sunniest ever recorded here, as well as one of the driest."

This year also saw one of the driest Aprils on record with only 10.7 mm of rain falling during the month - well below the 58 mm average.

Driest Aprils:

1974 - 1.7 mm of rain

1980 - 4.8 mm

1984 - 10.2 mm

2021 - 10.7 mm

1995 – 15.0 mm

2020 – 15.9 mm

(average 58 mm)

“Once again, April’s weather has been dominated by high pressure situated over or close to the UK, the clear skies associated with this bringing not just sunshine, but well below average rainfall, most of which fell just in the last few days of the month, and some very chilly nights," said Dr Heath.

"In fact, although daytime temperatures, thanks to the sunshine, were close to normal, the night-time minimum temperatures were lower than this February, with 8 air frosts and 21 grass frosts (6 more than in February)."

“Whether this is part of a trend would require further analysis and this dry, fine, chilly spring weather has always been a typical pattern at this time of year in the North West; however, it does seem to be getting more pronounced or noticeable.

"All the more so because in contrast, winters are without doubt getting warmer and wetter; and, while there’s no doubt that there is an increased likelihood of extreme summer temperatures, such as we saw in 2018, there has also been a tendency towards more extreme rainfall events during the summer itself, as we experienced last year in July and August.”

Scientists have been taking daily weather recordings at the University’s site at Hazelrigg, just outside Lancaster, since 1966.

They have used the same piece of equipment, called a Campbell-Stokes recorder, to measure sunshine during all of that 54-year period.

It uses a glass sphere to magnify the sun's rays which produces scorch marks on special record cards.

Separate Hazelrigg temperature readings show an average increase of around 0.2 per cent per decade.

This is in line with the global mean trend in recent decades.