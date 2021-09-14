The first mural has already been revealed on the side of the T Snape Printers & Co building, Boltons Court, the side street accessible down the side of the Yates’ restaurant.

The new painting, which is the first installation in the new Paint Preston project, championing artists in the city, depicts the popular starting point of the Guild Wheel in Avenham and Miller Park.

Designed by Gavin Renshaw, who has previously been commissioned by the likes of the BBC, Harris Museum and the Ribble Steam Railway Museum, it celebrates the history of the parks and the East Lancashire Railway Bridge.

Artist Gavin Renshaw has completed the first mural in the city

The first phase of Paint Preston will bring four high-quality murals to Preston audiences celebrating Preston's heritage in locations around the city centre by a range of internationally exhibiting artists.

Artist Gavin Renshaw said: “The piece is inspired by Mile 0/21, the official start and end of the Guild wheel. Probably the best legacy of the 2012 Preston Guild was the building of the wheel which attracts thousands of users each year.

“It depicts the East Lancashire Railway Bridge which spans the Ribble and the Park Hotel looming behind it. Miller and Avenham parks are also a real jewel in the crown for Preston and something we should all be proud of.

“It is great it is on the T Snape building, a business I use regularly and is also a real gem for creatives in Preston and it is only a stone’s throw from the park.”

The artwork forms as the first instalment in the Paint Preston project

Paint Preston 2021 is a collaborative project created by Ben Rutherford, Gavin Renshaw and local photographer Garry Cook.

And as the project expands, the Paint Preston organisers are seeking further outdoor wall space in the city and are now appealing for city-centre businesses with a suitable wall to display a mural to get in touch with them.

The project is supported by the Preston Town Fund Board as part of its Preston Pop-Ups programme which is part of the Animate Project, aimed at bringing visitors to the city's Harris Quarter.

More information and images will become available at the Paint Preston Instagram page.