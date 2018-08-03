Storm warning as thunder clouds head for Lancashire

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a storm warning for this afternoon.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for parts of the North West including Preston and the surrounding area.

Thunder storms are forecast for the afternoon and evening, stopping at about 9pm.

A spokesman for the Met office said: "Thunderstorms will continue to develop.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."