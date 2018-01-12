Start date pushed back on major road closure

The start date has been delayed on a major road closure in Preston.

Sections of Lightfoot Lane in Preston are set to be closed for up to nine months to allow work on access to new housing developments being built in the area.

But now the start date has been postponed. It was due to begin in January, but now highways bosses have revealed that the start date will be delayed by “several months” due to a hold-up with the completion of the tender process. A new start date has not been announced but is likely to be around Easter.

Work was originally due to start on October 1. Back in the summer, Lancashire County Council issued a temporary traffic order, banning vehicles from the stretch of Lightfoot Lane from the junction with Tom Benson Way, starting from October 1. Unfortunately, local residents had not been told ahead of time at the closure, and were furious to learn of the plans. The council then announced that work would begin in January instead.

The works are because of the new housing development by David Wilson Homes which is being built further down lightfoot Lane. It is to improve access to the housing development, and also includes a new toucan crossing on Lightfoot Lane. The lane itself will be closed from the junction with Tom Benson Way to the roundabout – creating a major headache for homeowners on the lane. The original closure order was for 12 months, but highways bosses now say it is likely to take nine months.