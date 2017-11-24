Snow joke: Wintry conditions hit Preston commuters

Have your say

Bad news for those hoping for an early dart this Friday evening, as harsh weather conditions make driving in Lancashire treacherous.

A sudden storm at about 3:30pm this afternoon brought wind, freezing rain, sleet and hail, and left snow-like conditions for the roads.

Earlier, the Post reported warnings of falling temperatures to come over the weekend

The M6 was slow north and southbound between junctions 31 and 30 of the M6, as traffic slowed to accommodate the slippery conditions.

The Met Office warned of further showers today with hail, thunder & snow at times, especially over hills.

Hail on roads in Fulwood, Preston

Sudden wintry conditions fell quickly