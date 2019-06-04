Series of new telegraph poles are planned for across Preston

Proposals are on the table to install a series of new eight-metre telegraph poles across Preston.

Planning documents from applicant, electronic communications code operator IX Wireless, state: “The telegraph poles will enable the installation of high-speed wireless broadband Internet.”

The firm is seeking permission from the city council authority for three applications detailing proposals.

Locations earmarked for the telegraph poles in the Preston area include Blackpool Road, Tulketh Road, Fishergate Hill, Brook Street, Ripon Street, Blackpool Road, St Georges Road, Watling Street Road and Garstang Road.

IX Wireless has indicated that the telegraph poles will not exceed a height of 15 metres above ground level.

Documents sent to Preston City Council by Matthew Wyatt from PWA Planning say that “the telegraph poles must be removed, and land returned to its original state when no longer needed for communications proposes”.