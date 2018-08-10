Roadworks on M6 to install new observation platform

Have your say

Work will begin on Monday on a new observation platform for police and highways workers to monitor the M6 near Preston.

The new observation platform is being installed on the southbound carriageway of the M6 just south of junction 31 at Samlesbury.

Highways England, which is carrying out the work, said: “This will help make the motorway safer by allowing police, DVSA and Highways England traffic officers a safe place to monitor vehicles and traffic conditions.”

Installation work begins next week and is scheduled to take 10 days.

The Highways England spokesman added: “The work will take place over 10 days from Monday, August 13.

“The hard shoulder will be closed throughout the work and a lane 1 closure will be needed between 9.30am and 3pm each day to allow construction deliveries to the site.”

Drivers are advised to expect some slight delays in the area while the lane closure is in place.