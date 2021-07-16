Roadworks at Tulketh Brow to be completed by end of the month
Temporary roadworks and three-way traffic lights were first introduced in May along a section of Tulketh Brow whilst a gas pipe upgrade was taking place.
Residents and drivers using Tulketh Brow have had longer waits at temporary traffic lights since May, as gas distribution network Cadent replaced a gas pipe beneath the road.
Cadent have been upgrading and improving approximately 485,000 metres of older pipes across the country, including nearly 13,000 metres in the Preston Council area.
This work will ensure a safe distribution network well into the future, as over 80 per cent of homes in the Preston area have gas central heating.
They were first on track to finish the works by next week, July 27, but due to 'challenges' it has been pushed back by 'a few days'.
Craig Horrocks, Head of Investment Planning Office North West, Cadent said: Our North West network of gas distribution pipes runs to more than 34,000,000 metres.
"We replace around the same amount of pipes every year, as part of a UK-wide programme to modernise our older metallic mains.
"The work in Tulketh Brow is a key part of this year’s programme. We started in May and are on track to complete by the end of this month (July).
"We are replacing around 1,100 metres of pipe at this location. It’s major engineering, in a residential area, so not without challenges.
"Our priority is keeping everyone safe, which means traffic management to keep vehicles and people moving safely around the work area. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we get this work completed."
