Ribble Valley Council: 'Have your say on housing and economic needs assessment'

Residents and businesses in Ribble Valley are invited to have their say on future housing provision and economic growth in the borough.

The borough’s Strategic Housing and Economic Needs Assessment outlines the number of new dwellings Ribble Valley will need in order to meet housing demand and support job growth.

Public consultation is an important part of the assessment, which will inform an update of the borough’s Core Strategy.

Consultant Turley Associates has assessed many factors using new Government guidelines to calculate the borough’s housing need.

Now residents, businesses and industry are invited to have their say on the draft assessment, before the final document is produced.

The draft assessment can be viewed at ribblevalley.gov.uk or the Ribble Valley Borough Council Offices in Church Walk, Clitheroe, from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. It can also be viewed at Clitheroe, Longridge and Mellor libraries, and the Longridge Old Station Buildings.

Comments should be emailed to planning.policy@ribblevalley.gov.uk or posted to SHENA Consultation, Forward Planning Team, Ribble Valley Borough Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 2RA.

The deadline for responses is 5pm on Monday, November 18, and further details are available from Ribble Valley Borough Council’s forward planning team on 01200 425111.