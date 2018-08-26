Rain washes out final day of tractor pull

Have your say

Rain has washed out the final day of a hugely popular county event.

The Great Eccleston tractor pull had been due to finish today with a grand finale of pull contests.

But the heavy rain today lead organisers to take the decision to cancel the final day of the popular event, which see entries from all over Europe, as well as across the UK.

Spokesman Tom Pridmore said: "Everything went well with the Tractor Pull on Friday and Saturday, and then the rain on Sunday sadly halted the event."

The tractor pull sees competitors in specially-built machines compete to drag weights for the furthest distances.