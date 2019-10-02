Proposals for 65 homes in Stalmine to go before Wyre planners today

Proposals for a major housing development in the Over Wyre area will be considered by planners this afternoon - more than a year after a very similar scheme was rejected.

The application by Wainhomes North West to build up to 65 homes on land east of Carr End Lane in Stalmine is a re-submission of the earlier scheme which councillors refused in May last year.

It comes before Wyre's planning committee again today having been deferred by councillors at last month's planning committee.

The previous application was rejected because of its location, which the authority said would not allow future residents to “easily access local services” that support their “health, social, and cultural wellbeing”.

When it came before the committee last month, members went out on a site visit and Coun Andrew Haydock (Stalmine Parish Councillor), Coun Julie Robinson (Wyre Councillor for Hambleton and Stalmine Ward) and Coun John Shedwick (Lancashire County Councillor for Thornton and Hambleton Division) voiced objections to the scheme.

Chris Betteridge, agent of the applicant (Wainhomes North West), spoke in favour of the application.

The committee considered the application, but felt there was insufficient information regarding the drainage of the site, and the scheme was deferred until this week's planning meeting.

Development of the land formed part of an allocated site in the Wyre Local Plan and is deemed to be of strategic importance