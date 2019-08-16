PROJECT UPDATE: Work on Penwortham Bypass on target for 2020 completion

What’s happening?

Finishing touches are being put on school playing fields affected by construction work on the new Penwortham Bypass.

What’s the background?

Work on the long-awaited bypass - to relieve congestion through Liverpool Road - began in January 2018.

The 1.3km dual carriageway is being built to take traffic off the A59 and around the centre of Penwortham which has been suffering severe congestion for years.

To make way, the sports fields of nearby All Hallows RC High School have been reconfigured.

Work is also well-underway creating a new junction linking the bypass with the A59 Liverpool Road.

What do they say?

County Councillor Keith Iddon, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Work is continuing well on the Penwortham Bypass and we’re still on schedule to open early next year.

“We’re currently creating the new junction with Liverpool Road, which will include crossings for people at the junction with the new bypass.

“Work is taking place on the second phase of the new playing fields for All Hallows Catholic High School. The school will be able to use its new playing fields, which look really smart, when they go back in September.”

What other work has been done?

Acoustic fencing has been installed along Golden Way in order to absorb any noise created, and to encourage amphibians, insects and other small animals, Lancashire County Council has also installed wildlife-friendly piles of logs next to the bypass.

What’s the route?

The route will be from Howick playing fields to the Broad Oak roundabout, linking to the A582 Golden Way.

Experts expect up to 70 per cent of traffic - 22,000 vehicles - passing through Penwortham will transfer to the bypass, ending jams.