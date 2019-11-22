Preston's Adelphi Quarter road works set to start

A key phase in work to create a new gateway into Preston is due to start on Monday.

The work around the Adelphi Quarter, connecting the university to the city centre, will bring nine months of roadworks to the area, with further details on the work being confirmed today.

Artists impressions of what the Adelphi Quarter will look like when work is complete

It is part of the University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLan) £200m transformation of its Preston campus.

Michael Ahern, UCLan’s chief information and infrastructure officer, said: “We are on schedule to complete the first stage of the highways work as planned and we are doing everything we can to highlight the changes to the road layout around the Adelphi roundabout during the next important stage which will commence on November 25.

“We really appreciate the patience of everyone so far and look forward to the near future when our £60m Student Centre rises about the skyline and the new civic square comes to life. As this next important phase progresses we aim to minimise disruption as far as possible.

“By working with our partners we will share and communicate information updates with the public as soon as possible.”

The next nine-month phase begins on Monday when a new, two-way stretch of highway will open, directly linking Fylde Road with Corporation Street.

Once the new road has opened, Adelphi Street will close temporarily from the Adelphi Roundabout to St Peter’s Street.

Joan Marsden, owner of The Secret Garden Flower Shop in Adelphi Street, told the Post that it was impossible for her to know how the works would affect her business but that UCLan was working with her over the process.

She said: “The business is going to be affected but we are working with them.

“There’s no point in protesting because when the work’s done it will be better.

“It’s going to be hard work for me because I’ll have to park further away but they’ve actually bought me a trolley so that it will be easier to trolley my flowers in.

“Hopefully, they will get the work done within the time scheduled.

“Until it happens we don’t know how hard its going to be. The sooner its done the better.”

Newly constructed parking bays on St Peter’s Street will maintain access for customers using Adelphi Street businesses, all of which will remain open during these works.

Friargate will close at its junction with Hope Street but access to businesses for deliveries will be maintained through a two-way loop on Friargate. For other motorists, all roads will remain open as normal unless otherwise stated.

Hope Street car park will remain open during the works, with access from Corporation Street and Friargate.

Exit will be via Corporation Street only.

Traffic restrictions will also be in place on Moor Lane and Walker Street with no access from these routes through the Adelphi Roundabout, but vehicle access for residents and businesses in Moor Lane and Walker Street will remain open.

Alternative routes will be available around the Adelphi roundabout for cyclists, pedestrians and residents wanting to access Adelphi Street, Friargate, Moor Lane and Walker Street.

Businesses on all affected roads will remain open as usual with full pedestrian access available.

Alternative bus routes and timetables will also be in operation.

To help with any queries from members of the public, an information drop-in is now available at the Balfour Beatty on-site base in Cold Bath Street adjacent to the Media Factory each Tuesday from 9am until 6.30pm.

At weekends, UCLan car parks are available and free for general public use.

UCLan is working in partnership with Lancashire County Council and contract partner Balfour Beatty on the masterplan.

* To stay informed of any travel updates and for more detail about the new highways scheme, visit www.uclanmasterplan.co.uk or follow @uclanmasterplan on Twitter. Alternatively, email the Masterplan team at uclanmasterplan@uclan.ac.uk.