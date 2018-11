Have your say

Preston Council has informed residents to put their garden waste bins out next week after not all were emptied today.

Taking to Twitter, a council spokesman said: "Unfortunately, some waste crews could not complete all rounds today.

"Residents with subscribed garden waste bins in Broadgate, Hartington, and West Cliff areas should put their bins out again for 7am on Monday ready for collection.

"Thanks for your patience."

The Post contacted the council for a comment but none could be provided.