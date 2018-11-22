Preston families are being warned not to give tap water to bottle-fed children

Have your say

Hundreds of households in Preston are being warned not to use tap water to bottle feed children.

Some households in the PR2 postcode, which includes Fulwood and Ashton-on-Ribble, received text messages and emails from United Utilities this morning.

The water company informed customers that they are carrying out essential maintenance work in the area, which has resulted in brown water coming out of taps.

A spokesman for United Utilities said: "Please avoid doing any clothes washing and do not give the water to bottled fed children until clear. Sorry for any inconvenience."

Households have also been told to expect poor pressure.

According to United Utilities, the brown water is unlikely to be harmful. But they are urging people to run their cold taps slowly until the discoloured water becomes clear.

The affected post code includes the following areas:

- Fulwood

- Ashton-on-Ribble

- Grimsargh

- Lea

- Elston

- Haighton Green