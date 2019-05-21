Power cut hits more than 800 homes and businesses in Catterall

Have your say

Nearly 1,000 homes are without electricity after a power cut in Catterall, near Garstang.



A total of 823 customers are without electricity in the village, after power was lost at 1.54pm (May 21).

Electricity North West staff are on site, with the power supply estimated to be restored by 4pm.

The electricity network provider has confirmed that the power outage is due to a fault with an underground cable.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: "We are aware of a power cut in the PR3 area near Preston.

"We currently have an underground fault affecting around 820 customers. Our teams are currently on site repairing the fault."

The following post codes are affected:

PR3 0QA, PR3 0HF, PR3 0HH, PR3 0JZ, PR3 1YL, PR3 0HJ, PR3 0JW, PR3 0LF, PR3 0LG, PR3 1YN, PR3 1YQ, PR3 1ZN, PR3 0HL, PR3 0HN, PR3 0HP, PR3 0HQ, PR3 0HX, PR3 1YH, PR3 0EA, PR3 0FA, PR3 0HB, PR3 0HD, PR3 1XN, PR3 1YP, PR3 1YR, PR3 1YS, PR3 1ZL, PR3 0HA, PR3 0HE, PR3 0QF, PR3 0QG, PR3 0QQ, PR3 0QS, PR3 0QT, PR3 0QU, PR3 0BF, PR3 0BY, PR3 0PH, PR3 0QH, PR3 0QX, PR3 0QD, PR3 0QW, PR3 1NW, PR3 1NX, PR3 1NY, PR3 1NZ, PR3 1PZ, PR3 1TP, PR3 1TQ, PR3 1TR, PR3 1YJ, PR3 0EX, PR3 0GD, PR3 0GE, PR3 0LR, PR3 0QE, PR3 0PA, PR3 0PJ, PR3 0QP, PR3 1XQ, PR3 1XR, PR3 1YT, PR3 1YW, PR3 1ZH, PR3 1YU