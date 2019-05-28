Power cut hits dozens of homes and businesses near Bamber Bridge

Have your say

At least 20 homes and businesses are without electricity after a power cut in Walton Summit, near Bamber Bridge.

A total of 20 customers are without electricity after power was lost at around 11am (Tuesday, May 28).

The power cut is currently affecting homes and businesses in the Walton Summit industrial area, between Bamber Bridge and Clayton Brook.

Electricity North West said staff are on site, with the power supply estimated to be restored to all properties by 3.30pm.

The electricity network provider confirmed that the power outage is due to a fault with an underground cable.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: "We are aware of a power cut in the PR5 area near Preston.

"We currently have an underground fault affecting around 20 customers. Our teams are already on site repairing the fault."

The following post codes are currently affected:

PR5 6YP - Brindle Road

PR5 6YF - Hudson Court

PR5 6RU - Brindle Fold

PR5 6AP - Craigflower Court

PR5 6AN - Kellet Lane