Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Regular monitoring of the air quality in a part of Pendle where it has historically been poor could be stopped after standards improved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pendle Council established an Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) in Colne back in 2011. The zone - encompassing Windsor Street and Skipton Road, between the junction of Windsor Street and Byron Road and Temple Street and Oak Street - was set up as a result of high levels of nitrogen dioxide in the area.

The busy Windsor Street, Skipton Road and Byron Street junction, in Colne | Google

It came after levels of the pollutant - which comes mainly from road vehicle exhaust emissions - was found to be higher than the annual national average in the location. However, the national target has now not been exceeded since 2018 and the authority has launched a consultation into the cancellation of the AQMA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the move goes ahead, air quality in the area will still be monitored and measurements will be reported each year within the council’s Air Quality Status Report - but not with the same regularity as under the AQMA.

Coun Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “We have monitored nitrogen dioxide in Colne’s Air Quality Management Area from 2005 - and the measurement data has been compared against the national target for the annual average.

“The air quality has not exceeded the national target since 2018.

“There was a large decrease in nitrogen dioxide in 2020. This was caused by a reduction in road traffic emissions during the Covid pandemic. Traffic increased in 2021, but nitrogen dioxide levels remain lower than the national standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Concentrations of Nitrogen Dioxide have been below 90% of the annual average national standard for three years. This means we have the option to consider cancelling Colne’s Air Quality Management Area.”

Coun Zafar Ali, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, added: “Nitrogen dioxide is associated with adverse effects on human health and the environment.

“Looking at the results of monitoring the levels and under the most recent Local Air Quality Technical Guidance document by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, we have now been given the option to cancel Colne’s Air Quality Management Area.

“It’s really important that everyone affected by the proposals take part in the consultation to ensure their views are considered.”Pendle Borough Council would like residents’ views on how the proposed cancelling of the AQMA in Colne might affect them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Telephone 01282 662009, email [email protected] or write to: Housing and Environmental Health, Pendle Borough Council, Town Hall, Market Street, Nelson, Lancashire, BB9 7LG - by 4th February.