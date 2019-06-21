Plans to build 100 new homes on Whitestake fields hit opposition from council planning bosses

Plans to build 100 new houses on greenfield land are recommended for refusal when they go before council chiefs on Wednesday.

Wainhomes want permission for the development of one to five-bedroomed homes on 3.6 hectares to the rear of Oakdene in Chain House Lane, Whitestake.

But there has been a groundswell of local opposition, and South Ribble Council’s planning officers – who advise committee members – say the proposal “would cause harm to the possible comprehensive development of the area.”

A report to committee members states: “It is the applicant’s view that as the Council cannot demonstrate a five year housing supply the site should be brought forward for housing.

“The Council maintains that it can demonstrate a five year housing supply and therefore the application should be determined in line with the Development Plan policies”.

The land is safeguarded for development and the council believes that “piecemeal” development like this would be detrimental to long-term housing strategy.

There are no other formal objections from statutory consultees such as the Environment Agency or Lancashire County Council’s highways department.

However, the council has been made aware of 894 people objecting to the plans on grounds including drainage, highways problems and impact on the area.

Farington Parish Council has objected on grounds of traffic congestion, air quality, concerns over the exit and the development being out of character with the area.