Plans for 100 new homes in South Ribble are thrown out by Government inspector

Objectors are celebrating after planning permission for 100 new homes was rejected.

South Ribble Borough Council hailed it an ‘enormous victory for residents’ following its successful defence of a planning committee decision to refuse permission.

The Wainhomes application for land at Chain House Lane, Whitestake, was refused in June because the application site is allocated as safeguarded land under the current South Ribble Local Plan.

In addition, the proposal – due to its nature, scale and permanency – was deemed unnecessary because the council can demonstrate that it has a five-year supply of deliverable housing land elsewhere in the borough.

An independent planning appeal led by a Government inspector ruled in favour of the council when it announced its decision on December 13.

It agreed with the council’s original decision to refuse planning permission, and the appeal was dismissed, much to the delight of residents local to Chain House Lane, many of whom had strongly objected to the application earlier in the year.

The public inquiry in November set out to establish whether the council could demonstrate that it had a five-year supply of deliverable housing land and whether the proposed development would prejudice the council’s ability to manage the comprehensive development of the wider site within which the appeal site is located.

The inquiry was set up following an appeal from Wainhomes.

Councillor Caleb Tomlinson, chair of the council’s planning committee, said: “This is an enormous victory for residents and the council’s planning officers.

“The Planning Inspectorate’s decision will be a significant one for South Ribble Borough Council and neighbouring councils, and we are very pleased to have shown throughout this process that we have observed the relevant planning laws and guidance every step of the way and, in doing so, we arrived at the correct conclusion, which was refusal.

Councillor Bill Evans, Cabinet Member for planning, regeneration and City Deal at South Ribble Council, said: “I am delighted chiefly for the residents whose strong opposition to the planning application in the spring and summer of 2019 – and later, at the planning appeal – has meant that the deliberations remained thorough, thoughtful and considerate throughout.”

He added: “The Local Plan is currently being reviewed and everyone is welcome to respond to the current consultation which lasts until Friday 14 February 2020.

“The documents can be viewed online at www.centrallocalplan.lancashire.gov.uk or in any South Ribble library.”

Drop-in events are taking place in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble throughout January and February 2020.