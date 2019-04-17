Places for People in Preston led The Great British Spring Clean, a campaign by Keep Britain, Tidy in Ingol and Clayton Brook

Customers and volunteer staff from Places for People in Preston took part in The Great British Spring Clean, a campaign by Keep Britain Tidy to reduce litter, encourage recycling and improve the environment.

The event took place at Sylvancroft and New Rough Hey in Ingol and Clayton Brook.

Etienne, Patrick and PFP staff member Darren Edwards, Assistant Regional Facilities Manager at PfP Capital.'Photo by Chris Bull

Debbie Steele, who led the Ingol clean up, said: “The Great British Spring Clean has offered a fantastic opportunity for colleagues and customers to work together on this team activity to improve the local area. We’ve had positive feedback and we will be looking for opportunities to plan similar events in the future.”

Head of neighbourhoods at Places for People, Mark Viggars said: “This is part of our commitment of managing and providing places where people want to live and echoes our ethos of building communities that thrive. We’ve supported housing schemes in 11 areas across the UK, arranging litter picks, cleanups and other environmental improvements. It’s been a great success and I want to say thank you to everyone involved.”