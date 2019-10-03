PICTURES: Climate protestors spray fake blood across Treasury steps
Fake blood has been sprayed across the steps of the Treasury in central London by Extinction Rebellion protesters.
The demonstrators parked an old fire engine outside the building and a pool of red liquid - said to be 396 gallons (1,800 litres) of water coloured with food dye - lay opposite the entrance.Four protesters stood on top of the fire engine, which had a banner slung across it with the words "Stop funding climate death".
A pool of fake blood outside the Treasury building in Westminster