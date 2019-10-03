Climate protests

PICTURES: Climate protestors spray fake blood across Treasury steps

Fake blood has been sprayed across the steps of the Treasury in central London by Extinction Rebellion protesters.

The demonstrators parked an old fire engine outside the building and a pool of red liquid - said to be 396 gallons (1,800 litres) of water coloured with food dye - lay opposite the entrance.Four protesters stood on top of the fire engine, which had a banner slung across it with the words "Stop funding climate death".

A pool of fake blood outside the Treasury building in Westminster
Extinction Rebellion campaigners have sprayed 1,800 litres of fake blood from a fire engine
Police officers outside the Treasury building
Graffiti on the wall outside the Treasury building
