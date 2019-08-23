Picture special: Demolition starts on Penwortham landmark
It’s the end of an era for a Preston landmark.
Demolition work has begun on the former Vernon Carus Mill site in Penwortham.
Lancashire and Cumbria Demolition Contractors Ltd have been appointed by Warrington-based Lane End Development Construction, to raze the building to the ground.
A letter to residents states there will be five or six demolition staff working on the site, Monday to Saturday and site security will be in place when they leave.
Three large demolition machines have been brought onto the site and waste removal will be undertaken by wagons, around 15 journeys in and out each day.
A spokesman for Lane End Development said: Demolition is ongoing at Penwortham Mill. Our sub-contractors are making good progress."
