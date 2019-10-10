Persecuted pooch set for emotional reunion with companion in Morecambe

A dog rescued from a life of abuse on the streets of Turkey is set for an emotional reunion with its persecuted companion in Morecambe – thanks to the kindness of Lancashire folk.

Black Pointer-cross Meg will be making the 2,600-mile journey from Turkey this weekend to start a new life of happiness after months of recovery from her ordeal at the hands of villagers who gave her daily beatings.

Nese with Cathy.

And her journey has only been made possible thanks to donations by kind hearted folk who responded to an appeal across Lancashire for help in getting her reunited with one of the dogs that shared her daily torment.

The appeal raised more than £1,000 to enable rescue charity Animal Friends of Turkey to organise the necessary paperwork and her transport across Europe.

Waiting for Meg will be her two-year-old companion Nese, who has already started a new life in Morecambe with the woman who took her in, Cathy Brotherton.

Cathy first heard about Nese through a Facebook appeal looking for someone to offer her a loving home in the UK.

Meg.

Her heart melted when she heard her heartbreaking tale and immediately opened up her heart and her home in Greenholme Avenue to the poor pooch last April.

Sweet little cross-breed Nese suffered daily persecution on the streets of a remote village near the famous Turkish tourist spot of Cappadocia for almost two years.

She and Meg were regularly beaten and stoned by villagers who wanted them rid from their streets.

They were eventually rescued from that plight by Animal Friends of Turkey, a UK-registered charity that works tirelessly to help find UK homes for abused and abandoned dogs saved from the streets of Turkey.

A smiling Nese.

Nese is still recovering from deformities of her front legs caused by her abuse and she is currently going through a series of operations to correct this.

Cathy, who works as a Wellness coach for Weight Watchers, has chosen to fund the £6,000 costs of these operations herself, with some help being offered by the AFOT charity.

And then when she heard that there were no similar offers of a home coming forward for Meg, Cathy felt compelled to act.

With the help of the charity she put out an appeal across Lancashire to help make her dream of reuniting the two dogs a reality.

“The response was amazing and it completely blew me away,” said Cathy.

“The donations poured in from kind hearted strangers and I even had one cheque come to me anonymously through the post for £400 towards her appeal.

“How kind was that? I cannot say thank you enough to all those people who contributed towards the appeal and now I just cannot wait for the moment that Nese is reunited with her pal Meg.”

Meg is flying from Turkey to Amsterdam on Friday and will then make the ferry and road trip to Morecambe with the expected arrival date being Saturday.

Meg has had her additional troubles during her recovery having being diagnosed with cancer.

The AFOT charity funded her treatment in Turkey while she was in foster care and she was passed clear and fit to travel last month.

Nese’s life has been transformed since she moved to the Lancashire coast and she has filled Cathy’s home with smiles and joy since the day she arrived.

She is now hoping that the same will be true for Meg.

“Considering the cruelty Nese has suffered, her ability to love people is amazing, and I know Meg has shown the same ability to love and trust with her foster carers,” said Cathy.

“The operation on one of her front legs has now been done and as soon as she has learned to walk again on that one, the other leg will be done.

“It will be a long haul for her but it won’t be too long before she is out meeting all her friends on her walks. It will be worth it in the end and it is something we had to do as her front legs would have given out without the surgery.

“Nese loves her life here in Morecambe and we know Meg will too.”

You can also read Meg’s full story on AFOT’s own website here