Penwortham Mill development: New housing development to start "in weeks" as demolition crews are set to move in

A demolition company has been appointed to raze the former Penwortham Mill site to the ground - signalling the start of work on a major new housing development.

What’s the background?



It’s been four years since plans were passed for Bovis Homes to build 385 houses on the former Vernon Carus site off Factory Lane, and almost two years since the Sumpter Horse pub in Leyland Road was shut to make way for an access road.

But the the pub is still standing, and questions were being raised over the lack of progress until last week, when Lancashire and Cumbria Demolition Contractors Ltd issued a letter to residents in the Factory Lane area, making them aware of the mill demolition happening “in the up and coming few weeks”.

The firm has been appointed by Warrington-based Lane End Development Construction, rather than Bovis Homes. Bovis Homes has declined to comment on the situation.

The new company



Lane End confirmed it was aware of the Penwortham Mill site, but was not available for comment on whether it was seeking to stick to the plans Bovis had passed.

There is no information on whether Bovis’ promise of investment in the nearby Vernon Carus Sports Club will be upheld, or whether housing will be done in conjunction with a social landlord or available on the open market.



Work on site



The letter to residents states there will be five or six demolition staff working on the site, Monday to Saturday and site security will be in place when they leave. Three large demolition machines will be brought in, and waste removal will be undertaken by wagons, around 15 journeys in and out each day. An escort vehicle will be used at these times to ease congestion.