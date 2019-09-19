Parts of Preston Guild Wheel labelled an "eyesore"

Have your say

A garden design company has called a section of the Guild Wheel in Preston an "eyesore".

The spokesman from RW Landscapes Tweeted at Preston City Council (PCC) demanded to know why the route behind a football training ground has been left to "rack and ruin".

The city council says it will be undertaking shrub cutting throughout the Winter months.

In the Tweet the garden design company RW Landscapes asked: “Why have you let the Guild Wheel behind Preston North End Football Club training ground go to rack and ruin?

“This has not been cut for many months and is now a safety risk never mind an eyesore.”

In reply a PCC spokesman said: “The summer grass cutting season is coming to an end, so we then begin the hedge and shrub cutting season through the winter months.

“This will include the shrubs along the Guild Wheel.”

Coming back to the city council, who also responded to RW Landscapes on Twitter, the landscapes company spokesman replied: “Would of helped if grass was cut at least every month.

"Supposed to be an attraction not an eyesore.”