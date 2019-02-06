New case of deadly dog disease Alabama Rot confirmed in Chorley after walks around Adlington and Rivington

A new case of the deadly dog disease Alabama Rot has been confirmed in Chorley.

It is the fourth case to be confirmed in Lancashire since 2014 and is leading vets to issue warnings to dog owners across the county.

The first symptoms of Alabama Rot are skin lesions, ulcers or sores on the legs, body, mouth or tongue.

The disease is still very rare, especially in Lancashire, where the Chorley case is only the fourth to have been confirmed in the past five years.

The other three Lancashire dogs to catch the disease lived in Heath Charnock (November 2017), Fulwood, Preston (January 2016) and Garstang (June 2014).

But another case reported in January has been confirmed just ten miles away in Lostock near Bolton.

The owner of the infected dog in Chorley said recent walks had been taken in Lower Rivington, near the castle and reservoir, as well as around Anglezarke Reservoir.

Alabama Rot will cause a dog to lick at the sores and will, within days, experience symptoms of acute kidney injury (vomiting, reduced hunger or unusual tiredness).

The Heath Charnock dog, which died from the disease in 2014, had also been on walks in the Adlington area, along the canal from the White Bear Marina to Red Rock near Standish,Wigan.

The dog and its owner had also taken regular walks around King George Playing Fields in Adlington and along a circular route from Factory Lane to Yew Tree Inn, along The Street, Long Lane and back to Factory Lane.

But Lancashire's record of Alabama Rot compares favourably with other parts of the North West where the disease has struck.

Wigan had four cases of the disease confirmed in a two-week period between March and April 2014 and seven cases have been confirmed in Bolton since 2014.

The latest case in Chorley is one of four new cases confirmed in total across the UK, with dogs in Huddersfield (West Yorkshire), Chapel-en-le-Frith (Derbyshire) and St Austell (Cornwall) also contracting the deadly disease.

The highest number of cases have been seen in West Sussex, Dorset, southern Hampshire, Greater Manchester and Monmouthshire.

In total, the UK has now seen 181 confirmed cases across 38 counties since 2012, with 52 cases in 2018 and 6 in 2019.

This disease is still very rare, so vets are advising dog owners to remain calm but vigilant, and to seek advice from their local vet if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.

What is Alabama Rot?

Vets have taken a further step into understanding Alabama Rot, but have warned that identifying the exact cause and potentially finding a cure, will take more time.

New research undertaken by the Royal Veterinary College has revealed that almost 95 per cent of confirmed cases of Alabama Rot, clinically known as CRGV (Cutaneous Renal and Glomerular Vasculopathy), occurred between November and May.

However, vets have stressed that cases of Alabama Rot in the UK are still extremely rare and further research is required to establish more details on how dogs develop the disease.

David Walker, an expert on the condition, said: “A distinct seasonal pattern is suggested, with the vast majority of cases occurring between November and March, and limited cases over the summer months – just 6.5 per cent of cases have been confirmed from June to October.

“In the scientific world a lot of research is not earth-shattering, but it all builds together and little by little we make progress.

“This information is good in terms of how we manage the next stage of research, however we need to be careful and not jump to any conclusions at this point."

Any concerned dog owners can visit the Vets for Pets website for advice and a map of confirmed cases.

Which breeds are affected?

The disease has been reported in a wide range of breeds (35 in total) but, due to the small number of cases, it is not yet possible to say with any certainty whether a specific breed has an increased or decreased risk of the disease.

Dr Huw Stacey, vet and director of clinical services at Vets4Pets, has been supporting research on the condition for a number of years.

He said: “Since we held the first Alabama Rot conference in May 2017, vets and relevant professionals have been working hard to understand more about the condition.

“The information on climate and ground type will help us further explore possible triggers for the disease, but at the moment we can’t say if any breeds are more likely to develop the disease."

What are the signs?

The first sign of the disease that is normally seen is a skin sore or lesion that has not been caused by a known injury.

Most commonly these sores are found on the lower half of the leg and appear as a distinct swelling, a patch of red skin or are open and ulcer-like.

Dr Huw Stacey said: “With 52 cases in 2018 and 6 in 2019, it is understandably very worrying for dog owners, but we think the increase in cases is partially due to an increased awareness of the disease.

“However, this disease is still very rare, so we’re advising dog owners to remain calm but vigilant, and seek advice from their local vet if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions."

How can I prevent my dog catching Alabama Rot?

Dr Huw Stacey said: “While this research may be a stepping stone to finding the cause of Alabama Rot, there is currently no known way to prevent a dog from contracting the disease.

“Of course dog owners, particularly those in the areas with higher numbers of cases, may be nervous about Alabama Rot, but it’s still an extremely rare disease and we’d encourage owners to continue exercising their pet as normal.

“We’ve seen cases of dogs walked with other dogs, in the same place every day, developing the disease, while the other dogs remained completely unaffected.

“If a dog becomes affected, the best chance of recovery lies with early and intensive veterinary care at a specialist facility such as Anderson Moores or the Royal Veterinary College.

“Any dog owners who are worried that their pet might have Alabama Rot should contact their veterinary practice immediately.

“This will help build knowledge about the disease and also give a dog the best chance of survival.

“Research will continue and, in time, we all hope the cause will be identified.”

Alabama Rot in numbers

In total, the UK has now seen 181 confirmed cases of Alabama Rot across 38 counties, since 2012:

- 6 in 2012

- 5 in 2013

- 32 in 2014

- 21 in 2015

- 19 in 2016

- 40 in 2017

- 52 in 2018

- 6 so far in 2019