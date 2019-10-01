Nearly 450 homes lose power in Penwortham - this is when electricity will be restored

Have your say

Hundreds of homes in Penwortham are without power this afternoon.

Electricity North West said 439 homes are currently without power in the PR1 and PR4 postcode areas.

Affected areas include streets around Pope Lane, Penwortham Way and Golden Way in Penwortham, as well as homes in neighbouring Whitestake.

The power cut was first reported at 1.15pm and engineers expect the supply to be restored by 3.30pm.

Electricity North West confirmed that the power outage was due to a fault with an underground cable.

The power company said it has staff on site and repairs are underway.

These are the affected postcodes:

R1 0XB, PR4 4AJ, PR4 4AR, PR4 4BA, PR4 4BF, PR4 5SB, PR1 9DE, PR4 4AH, PR1 9DH, PR1 9DF, PR1 9DJ, PR1 9DN, PR1 9DQ, PR1 9DS, PR1 9DU, PR1 9EB, PR1 9DA, PR1 9DD, PR1 9DL, PR1 9DP, PR1 9BP, PR1 9BU, PR1 9LJ, PR1 9LL, PR1 9LN, PR1 9BX, PR1 9YS, PR1 9BW, PR1 9DB, PR1 9DR, PR1 9DT, PR1 9EH, PR1 9EJ, PR1 9EL, PR1 9EN, PR1 9ED, PR1 9EE, PR1 9AB, PR1 9BA, PR1 9BB, PR1 9BY, PR1 9HQ, PR1 9HR, PR1 9HU, PR1 9JN, PR1 9JQ, PR1 9JT, PR4 4AZ, PR1 0BA, PR1 9AR, PR1 9AX, PR1 9DY, PR1 9ET, PR1 9EU, PR1 9EX, PR1 9EY, PR25 1TE, PR1 9DX, PR1 9EA, PR1 9EG, PR1 9EQ, PR1 9DG, PR1 9AY, PR1 9HA, PR1 9HB, PR1 9HD, PR1 9YP, PR1 9YT, PR1 9HS, PR1 9HT, PR1 9FH, PR1 9HH, PR1 9HE, PR1 9YQ, PR1 9FG, PR1 9FN, PR1 9FP, PR1 9FR, PR1 9FS, PR1 9FT, PR1 9FU, PR1 9FF