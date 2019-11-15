National Lottery players can enjoy free day out at RSPB's Leighton Moss Reserve

Lottery players can enjoy a free day out at the RSPB’s Leighton Moss nature reserve in Silverdale as part of a country-wide ‘thank you’ in celebration of 25 years of the National Lottery.

Over the past 24 years, grants from the National Lottery Heritage Fund have helped fund several projects including construction of new viewing hides and a spectacular nine-metre high Skytower.

The RSPB is taking part in the #ThanksToYou campaign, which highlights the contribution National Lottery players make to supporting good causes.

To celebrate and show appreciation, the nature reserve, located in the Arnside and Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is offering National Lottery players free entry between

November 23 and December 1.

One National Lottery ticket or scratchcard entitles the holder, plus up to one additional adult and three accompanying children, free entry to the reserve on any

of the above dates – which includes the Christmas Market on Sunday, December 1.

Jon Carter, visitor experience manager at Leighton Moss, said: “We are immensely grateful for the numerous funding opportunities that have allowed us to create a better home for nature

and people, and we hope that supporters of the National Lottery will come along to see just what is on offer at this fantastic site.”

Admission to the reserve is usually £8 per adult (free for RSPB members).