Mystery of where Barton Grange's sheep have gone is solved

Visitors to one of Lancashire's most popular attractions have been pondering the disappearance of a flock of sheep.

Six Dutch Spotted Sheep were introduced to the specially-created grass roof of The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre off the A6 at Brock last year, but are now nowhere to be seen.

The Dutch spotted sheep being moved into position

But bosses at Barton Grange, which runs the Flower Bowl, have assured visitors that the fluffy friends will be back.

A spokesman said: "The sheep were put on last summer, a year earlier than anticipated.

"We've taken them off for the winter as the grass hasn't matured enough, but they will be back when the weather is better and the grass is longer. The long-term aim is to have them there all year."

The sheep were given to Barton Grange by nearby Myserscough College, and kept in place on the roof with a five-foot high fence around the perimeter. They even have their own staircase to come up and down as they please.

