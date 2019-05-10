Lostock Hall power cut could leave dozens of homes without power for up to six hours

Have your say

A power cut in Lostock Hall has left more than 30 homes without electricity.



A total of 32 homes are without power on a residential estate off Croston Road and Wellfield Road this afternoon (Friday, May 10).

Electricity North West confirmed that the power outage is due to a fault with an underground cable which occurred at 1.02pm.

Engineers are on site, but the network operator is warning people that power might only be restored to their homes after 7pm.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: "Our teams are currently on site and are working towards returning power to those affected.

"We will endeavour to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

These are the affected areas in Lostock Hall

PR5 5JG - Gainsborough Avenue

PR5 5JZ - Haydon Avenue

PR5 5LQ - Wellfield Road

PR5 5LW - Turner Avenue

PR5 5LX - Constable Avenue

PR5 5LY - Blake Avenue

PR5 5NP - Yewtree Grove

