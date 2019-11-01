Lancashire’s highways object to plans for 280 homes, citing safety issues over access

Lancashire’s highways authority is objecting to plans for 280 homes, citing safety issues over access to the site earmarked for the build.

Proposals for the housing scheme at land off Riversway and west of Dodney Drive in Lea are due to be debated by Preston’s development committee.

Access would be from Riversway and plans have been recommended for approval by town planners ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

Lodging an objection to the application from Bulwark Ltd County Highways states in a report: “The access strategy is not considered suitable and is likely to result in operational or safety issues for those not familiar or not confident with large signalised multi-lane signalised junctions.”

The report also details that the Highways authority at Lancashire County Council (LCC) felt the proposed access would be improved if there was a second access road to the site to connect to North Syke Avenue.

But officers at Preston City Council (PCC) have recommended the development for approval stating: “It appears that the requirement for a secondary vehicular access is based on driver competence and it would be difficult to evidence why the proposed main and only vehicular access is unacceptable.

"Furthermore there is no evidence to justify that there would be an unacceptable impact on highway safety or the residual cumulative impacts on the road network would be severe as a result of the proposed development.”