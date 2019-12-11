Lancashire council reveals latest changes to bin collections over festive period

Have your say

Details of changes to bin collections over the festive period have been released by Ribble Valley Borough Council.

The changes are: scheduled collection date (rearranged date) – Monday, December 23 (Saturday 21), Tuesday 24 (Monday 23), Wednesday 25 (Tuesday 24), Wednesday 26 (Friday 27), Friday 27 (Saturday 28), Wednesday, January 1 (Thursday 2n, Thursday 2 (Friday 3), Friday 3 (Saturday 4).

There is no change to collections on December 30 and 31.

There will be no refuse collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Waste paper and cardboard will be collected on the rearranged refuse collection dates, so don’t forget to recycle your Christmas wrap, cards and packaging.

Christmas trees should be chopped up and placed inside green bins, or if you are not on the green wheeled bin service tied up and left with burgundy bins or lilac sacks on green waste collection week. They can also be taken to the household waste recycling centres at Henthorn, Clitheroe, or Chapel Hill, Longridge.

Further information is available from ribblevalley.gov.uk or 01200 425111.

* Longridge Rotary Club is collecting Christmas trees on January 11 and 12 for a small fee in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, North West Air Ambulance and other charities. Further details are available from longridgerotary.org.uk.