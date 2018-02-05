KICKING UP A BIG STINK: Protesters hit out at foul-smelling tip blighting their lives

Residents whose lives have been blighted for months by a foul stench from a controversial landfill site should be given compensation, it has been claimed.

Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle said it was the least the firm behind the problems at the Clayton Hall landfill site, in Whittle-le-Woods, could do.

Residents protest at the Clayton Hall landfill site

His comments came after a demonstration near the site, on Dawson Lane, attracted three times as many people as expected on Saturday.

Around 70 banner-wielding protesters turned calling for action to tackle the foul odour, which they say has been an ongoing problem for around four months.

It comes as Quercia, the permit holder the site, told Chorley Council a full investigation would be held into the situation. The firm also said work to install wells and extract the gas causing the stench was due to be completed by today.

Mr Hoyle said: “I would have thought the company must be aware how much of a problem this has caused.

“As a gesture I think they should offer compensation.

“They caused it and the least they should do is put their hands in their pockets.

“Even while we were protesting, a rotten smell suddenly wafted over and it was just awful.

“It is not acceptable.”

It is estimated that thousands of residents in the towns and villages radiating from the site, have been affected in some way by the issue.

The protesters called for the landfill site to be closed and are also demanding that an independent air quality report is published.

Problems began to occur at the site, which is long-established, in October after Quercia began expansion work and disturbed long-buried gases.

Richard Harwood, chairman of the Leyland and Chorley Stink Bomb group that organised the protest, said the turnout on Saturday was ‘really encouraging’.

“That shows the strength of feeling over this issue,” he added.

“Our MP is behind us, councillors are behind us and we will fight this all the way.

“The landfill site needs to be capped and then closed as soon as possible.

“Apparently they have said they are sorry it has caused so much upset, but an apology is not enough.”

Last month, Hugh Stewart, managing director of Quercia, said: “We would like to apologise to residents for the unpleasant odour and assure them that we are making a significant investment in the site in order to eradicate the problem.”