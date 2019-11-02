Joy from campaign groups as Government announces fracking is to stop in the UK

Fracking is to stop in the UK the Government has announced.

It follows widespread concern after a series of earth tremors caused by the country’s only horizontally drilled, fracked wells, here in Lancashire.

The news has brought joy to campaign groups.

Claire Stephenson from Frack Free Lancashire said: “We are delighted with the announcement.

“There was no way physically that Cuadrilla could carry out fracking without causing these problems.

“But we will keep our foot to the pedal until this moratorium becomes an outright ban, rather than just kicking it into the long grass with the potential for it to return at a future date.” Friends of the Earth’s chief executive Craig Bennett said: “The government is right to call a halt to this damaging and deeply unpopular industry.

“This moratorium is a tremendous victory for communities and the climate. For nearly a decade local people across the country have fought a David and Goliath battle against this powerful industry.

“We are proud to have been part of that fight.”