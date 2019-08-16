Housing development for 250 homes on the table for Broughton

Have your say

A “high quality“ housing development for 250 homes is on the table for Broughton.

The build planned for land to the North of D’Urton Lane is in front of officers at Preston City Council.

Documents from agent Andrew Scowcroft state: “The design team and developer alike are committed to a high quality scheme that will not only benefit the new residents but the wider community.

“Close consultation with local agents has assisted the design procedure resulting in a well designed scheme reflecting the local vernacular and meeting current market needs.”

Applicant Ben Townsend of Laurus Partnership Homes want to bring a mix of two, three and four bedroom houses. The area earmarked for the scheme is made up of two pieces of land separated by a small access road leading to a local farm.

The planning report continues: “The site has many green features that the design team wish to retain, including large mature trees, ponds and hedgerow boundaries.”