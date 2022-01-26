Here's how you can get involved in 'Plant Preston' fortnight as part of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Preston has been chosen as a 'Champion City' for the Queen’s Green Canopy, as part of this year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a tree planting initiative - created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this year - which invites people to plant a tree for the Jubilee.
Preston City Council has announced a 'Plant Preston' fortnight will take place between March 2 and 16, which will see two commemorative trees being planted in Moor Park and Avenham
Park.
Residents, community groups, businesses, parish councils, and partner organisations are being urged to get involved in the project by planting a tree, shrub or other plant on their property,
or by donating a tree/shrub to a local school or community group.
Mayor of Preston, Coun Javed Iqbal, said: “As the Golden Jubilee City, we are proud that Preston has been chosen as a Champion City to help commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum
Jubilee 20 years since being granted city status.
"Living with the pandemic has shown us just how important our parks, gardens and green spaces have been for residents of all ages. Planting trees is a gift to Preston, not just for the
"Prestonians who live here today, but for those who will be its future residents.
"This is a really positive way to celebrate and I invite you to join me in planting something as part of the Plant Preston fortnight, making our city a little greener.”
The Council will be collating photos and videos of everything planted.
To join in with the campaign and share images of your planting use #PlantPreston and tag Preston City Council on social media, email your images/videos
to [email protected] or send them to Preston Town Hall
