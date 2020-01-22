Here are 9 things that have changed in Preston since the year 2000

Can you remember what Preston was like in the year 2000?

It's fair to say a lot has changed across the world and in the city since the the millennium. From demolitions to new developments here are 9 ways Preston has changed in the last 20 years.

1. Fishergate Work began on the early stages of the Fishergate 'shared space' project in 2013, with the first phase finishing in 2014 and working continuing well into 2016. Love it or loathe it, the scheme certainly transformed the centre of Preston. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Fulwood Central Construction of anew retail park in Fulwood began in 2018 which promised to bring a supermarket, health club and a drive-through Costa Coffee to the site. Fulwood Central finally opened in October 2019. 0 Buy a Photo

3. Twelve Tellers Plans to transform Preston's former TSB building into a JD Wetherspoon surfaced in September 2013. The building, which had been empty since 1997, finally opened as the Twelve Tellersin 2015. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Sir Tom Finney statue Preston's most famous player and son Sir Tom Finney was immortalised in 2004 with the installation of'The Splash' statue at Deepdale. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more