Have your say on flood risk in Lancashire

Walton-le-Dale residents are being invited to share their thoughts on how to manage the risk of flooding, at an upcoming community drop in session.

Staff from the Environment Agency and Lancashire County Council will host a meeting at Walton-le-Dale High School from 2pm to 6.30pm on Friday, June 7 to discuss the Preston and South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme.

Dan Bond, EA Flood Risk Manager for Lancashire, said: “We are looking forward to sharing the latest proposals to reduce flood risk in Preston and South Ribble. We want to work really closely with the community to help reduce the impact of flooding in the future.

“We are keen to listen our communities and would encourage everyone to come along to the drop-in session to learn more about our ongoing work, to contribute by sharing their views and thoughts on the plans and to see how they can continue to be involved as flood risk management recommendations develop.”